At least two large brush fires burned Monday as weather experts issued a Red Flag Warning of elevated fire risk due to high winds and dry air.In south suburban Alsip, firefighters responded to two massive plumes of black smoke that were spotted shortly after 11 a.m. in the 3800-block of 124th Place. Multiple fires were spotted along the railroad tracks there that eventually merged into one long fire that spanned nearly two miles and involved multiple homes and businesses."We found approximately five different incidents going on at the same time around the tracks that went from 127th Street on the south all the way to approximately 116th Street on the North. So almost about two miles of distance, altogether," said Alsip Fire Chief Thomas Styczynski.A voluntary evacuation order was issued among Joalyce Drive, which backs up to the prairie path where the fire burned, but it was lifted when the fire was struck out shortly before 4 p.m.Students at Prairie Junior High School and Stoney Creek Junior High School were also told to shelter in place before the fire was out.Officials said firefighter from 15 to 20 area fire departments responded to the blaze, and remain on the scene to monitor for hot spots and ensure the fire remains out on a windy, dry day.A second fire burned in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County.Otherwise, Tuesday is another beautiful day.Temps are expected to reach 83 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. It will be windy with gusts climbing to between 25 mph and 30 mph.Monday also reached 80 degrees, but Tuesday is on track to be the warmest day of 2018 in the Chicago area.The air is very dry. Relative humidity has dropped to low levels, which has elevated fire risks due to high winds and dry vegetation. As a result, a Red Flag Warning was in effect until 7 p.m.Tuesday morning, a large brush fire burned in Pembroke Township in Kankakee County, where wind gusts are about 30 mph.Rain chances increase for the area Tuesday night through Friday. This afternoon, isolated showers could happen in DeKalb and LaSalle, but most of the Chicago area will be dry.Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, a line of thunderstorms, which could be severe, will move through the area. A second line of storms is expected to come through Thursday and into Friday morning, with a slight risk of being severe.