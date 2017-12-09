  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Light snow causes slick roads across Chicago area

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Icy roads made for a treacherous drive Friday night and Saturday morning across the Chicago area.

Firefighters and police responded to several crashes on I-90 in Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg.

In one case, two cars collided head on I-90 near Roselle Road. Five people were rushed to hospitals with minor injuries.

First responders say the slick roads are also slowing them down as they try to get to emergency calls.

The ABC7 StormTracker checked out conditions on I-80 in Hazel Crest, where the roadway was not snow covered but was slick. While the StormTracker was heading south on I-57 near Sibley Boulevard when it came across a car that had spun out after hitting a slick spot on the roadway. State troopers responded and towed the car to the side of the roadway.

Much of the Chicago area has seen from half an inch to an inch of snow, which is expected to taper off around mid-morning Saturday. Midway received .6 inches of snow and .5 inches of snow in O'Hare and Oak Lawn.

During the day and early evening on Saturday, lake effect snow in northwest Indiana could produce three to seven inches of snow. In Indiana, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. in Porter County and LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke and Marshall counties until 11 p.m.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
