The lowest temperature of the season so far was recorded Tuesday morning at O'Hare International Airport - 17 degrees!Make sure to bundle up before heading out the door. Wind chills were close to zero in some parts of the Chicago area and high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-20s.Commuters waiting for trains or buses in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood Tuesday morning braced for that wind chill and were prepared, wearing hats, gloves, scarves and warm coats.The cold air plunge came as a one-two punch, first with big, fat snow during the Monday evening rush how and blustery wind Tuesday morning.Jeanette Longstreete, a commuter, said she plans to up her game this cold season."I noticed a thermal section at Walgreens now, where the gloves actually have a heat control and heat up - and there are hats scarves and things - winter boots and everything," Longstreete said.A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday in La Porte and Marshall counties in Indiana, the National Weather Service said.Further north, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for counties in northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan. The weather service said those areas could see 4-6 inches of snow and strong, gusty winds.But there is some good news. Temperatures will approach 40 degrees by this weekend.