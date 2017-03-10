WEATHER

Pillowcase Project helps children prepare for severe weather

EMBED </>More News Videos

The American Red Cross has teamed up with Disney and is teaching children in Illinois the importance of disaster preparedness. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The American Red Cross has teamed up with Disney and is teaching children in Illinois the importance of disaster preparedness.

ABC 7 visited one elementary school to show how a pillowcase can bring a little comfort in times of an emergency.

Disasters can happen anywhere at any time. Just last week, an EF3 tornado touched down in Naplate, Ill., in LaSalle County, destroying homes and neighborhoods.

When emergencies happen, being prepared is key.

"We are working with the Red Cross to make theses pillowcases to hold our stuff in for when there is a disaster," Jaeveon Armstrong, a student, said.

Students at Irving Park Elementary are learning about disaster preparedness. The Pillowcase Project was started in response to Hurricane Katrina.

"Some of the students at the university there evacuated as soon as possible and they grabbed everything they owned and put it in a pillowcase. So we are doing disaster preparedness. So they can know what to do before an emergency as opposed to during," Leah Keleman, AmeriCorps volunteer and instructor for the American Red Cross, said.

Keleman is teaching students exactly what they need before a disaster strikes.

"So these are things if you ever need to evacuate if there's a flood bad snow storm. You are going to have your own disaster kits to be safe and sound," Keleman told students.

Each student not only learns what needs to go into the pillowcase for their emergency kit, but they also get to design their own.

"I put some flowers. Some rain, the sun, Red Cross, the flowers, tornado, hearts, water bottle and thunderstorm," Alyssa Price said.

"A ton of disasters. Like an asteroid could hit the earth, volcanoes, thunder lightening, dinosaurs," Armstrong said.

Now their pillowcases are complete and ready to take home to keep in a safe place so they are ready.

"I think one of the most important aspects of this project is to teach kids how to stay calm and to teach them knowledge is power. Sometimes kids in Chicago don't think about certain disasters. But if they know what to do they feel much better. It becomes less of a traumatic event for them," Keleman said.

One student said she feels safer now that she has a pillowcase with her.

The Red Cross and Disney have taught more than 500,000 students nationwide the importance of disaster preparedness through the Pillowcase Project.

Disney is the parent company of ABC 7 Chicago.
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatheru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Iconic 'Azure Window' rock falls into the sea
Tips for getting your car unstuck from the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before driving 23-miles, crash, police say
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
Officer pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
Chicago principal bullying immigrant families, students, parents say
Pregnant woman kicked in stomach during subway scuffle
Show More
Hawaii teacher: 'I won't teach' undocumented immigrants
Staples to close 70 more stores
Dozens of historic human remains, coffins unearthed at construction site
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
Ivanka Trump sales boom in February
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Carjacker forced woman into trunk in Wrigleyville before driving 23-miles, crash, police say
4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting
1 dead, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near Grant Park
More Video