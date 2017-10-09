WEATHER

Smoke and ash from nearby brushfire gives Disneyland an ominous look

The skies at Disneyland turned gold because of smoke from a close by brushfire. (notsodapperdanielle/Instagram)

A wild brushfire in the Anaheim Hills area has made the skies an eerie gold at nearby Disneyland.


Photos of the smoke and ash filled sky have popped up on social media from guests of the park. The smoke has blocked out the sun, giving the Halloween decorated park an ominous look.


The fire has destroyed several homes and has charred more than 4,000 acres on Monday. Mandatory evacuations in the area have been enacted.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
