Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Students in Naperville participated in a tornado drill as part of a state-wide drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week. (WLS)

OGLESBY, Ill. (WLS) --
A training course giving people the ability to spot severe weather before it strikes, and to protect themselves from disaster, was given Monday evening.

The course was part of the Illinois' severe weather preparedness week, which included a state-wide tornado drill Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Larry Mowry visited a school in Naperville as the students participated in the drill.

The tornado spotter training course took place in Oglesby, Ill., just west of Ottawa and Naplate where deadly tornadoes struck just six days ago.

A training course was held as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week to help people spot tornadoes and allow them to get to safety.


"The weather spotters are the boots on the ground. They are the ones who can physically lay eyes on it," said Connie Brooks, Emergency Management Director for LaSalle County.

"It serves as a reminder to be prepared, and that storm spotters are needed for us in the weather service," said Matt Friedlein, National Weather Service meteorologist.
