WEATHER

Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

These tips can help you prevent snow shoveling injuries. (AccuWeather)

Every year, shoveling snow accounts for thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths.

According to the National Safety Council, there are tips to follow that can help prevent an accident from occurring. When dealing with snow, one should push rather than lift. If you must lift, use your legs instead of your back. Don't shovel snow after eating or while smoking, and feel free to take breaks.

If you have a history of heart disease or heart attack, avoid shoveling snow.

Dial 911 if you experience lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, or tightness or burning in your chest, neck, arms or back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersnow plowsnowsnow stormshoveling
WEATHER
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
More Weather
Top Stories
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
JB Pritzker wins Dem nomination for Illinois governor
Bruce Rauner wins tight race against Jeanne Ives for GOP nomination
Austin bombing suspect blows himself up, police say
Cook County backs recreational marijuana
State Sen. Kwame Raoul declares victory in Democratic attorney general race
Congressman Dan Lipinski holds off Marie Newman in 3rd District Democratic primary challenge
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
Show More
Election results rolling in; Preckwinkle, Quigley, Villivalam win
DuPage County election results delayed by hardware problem
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins Illinois 4th Congressional District
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
SWAT situation ends, man in custody on Far South Side
More News
Top Video
ComEd workers from Chicago area rebuild playground in Puerto Rico
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
Congressman Dan Lipinski holds off Marie Newman in 3rd District Democratic primary challenge
More Video