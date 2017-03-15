WEATHER

Truck plunges through ice while driving on frozen lake

The passengers escaped unharmed. (Ko'ona Cochrane via Storyful)

Two passengers escaped unharmed after their truck fell through ice while driving on Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada.

Ko'ona Cochrane shared video of the incident, where the truck can be seen driving before the ice suddenly breaks beneath the vehicle.

The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police were on the scene in minutes and said "there would be no signage warning people to stay off the ice in that area because it is not considered an ice road crossing," according to Global News.

"Officers are warning anyone who is out on the ice, or considering driving on the lake at this time, that there is a rapid current underneath the frozen water and it may not be safe."

As of March 14, the truck was unsalvageable and still submerged in ice.
