WEATHER

What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts say cooking meat on the grill can put you at a higher risk for certain cancers. (AccuWeather)

If you're going to be firing up the grill and serving some savory treats this Independence Day, take caution, because some of your barbecue favorites may be a health risk.

Experts say that cooking certain meats on the grill can put you at a higher risk for certain cancers, according to AccuWeather. "Called HDA's and PAH's, these cancer-causing compounds form when animal protein is exposed to intense heat and smoke."

But grill masters and barbecue lovers can reduce their health risk from these compounds with a few simple steps. Since HDA's are a reaction to intense heat, simply reduce the temperature when you are cooking. Using acidic marinade when cooking can also reduce the formation of HDA's by 90 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherfoodhealthjuly 4th4th of julygrillinggrillcookingfamilysciencecancer
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
Swollen Fox River closed to boaters until Tuesday
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Capital Gazette staffer: Gunman was 'continually shooting people' at Maryland newspaper
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim, 15
VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling while trying to escape from police
US military joins search for boys' soccer team missing in Thailand cave
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
Capital Gazette honors 5 victims killed in Annapolis shooting
Show More
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Family haunted by eviction that never happened
Man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Archer Heights garage
Man thanks nurse who saved his life at Alsip gym
Man stabbed, beaten at Uptown Starbucks
More News