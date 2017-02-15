WEATHER

What to do after a tornado

EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather explains what to do after a tornado hits. (AccuWeather)

After a tornado has passed, here's what to do after the storm.

AccuWeather says to check the radio or television to make sure the majority of dangers are over.

Check for injuries and get immediate medical attention if necessary.

Use extreme caution around your home and when stepping outside. Watch for falling objects, debris on the ground or downed power lines.

If you incur property damage during the tornado, make sure to keep records, notes and check your insurance policy in case you need to file a claim.

Lastly, when it is safe, wear the right safety gear and sturdy clothing to clean up your home.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadostormwindrainhail
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
Chicago could see least snowy February ever
How to drive in dense fog
Weather Sketchers for week of Feb. 6
More Weather
Top Stories
Man charged in South Side murder of 11-year-old girl
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel officials would be 'game changer,' GOP senator says
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Man charged in deadly Des Plaines hit-and-run
Rumor wins best in show at Westminster
Show More
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer', 23, arrested by ICE agents in Seattle
HS senior killed in traffic wreck during severe storms
Man sues Uber after app glitch revealed he was cheating
Daycare owner accused of child sex assault
Papa John's robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan
More News
Top Video
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
More Video