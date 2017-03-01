WEATHER

Check out this breathtaking footage of underwater life

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Deep Discoverer robot captured gorgeous footage of oceanic life in the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument. (Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration)

Under the sea, marine life is beautiful, take it from me!

Gorgeous footage of oceanic life was recently captured during an expedition in the American Samoa's Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, which is "one of four Marine National Monuments spanning across the Pacific that protects diverse marine ecosystems and the millions of wildlife dependent upon the Central Pacific," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service said.

Engineers from the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration (GFOE) piloted the Deep Discoverer, a 4.5-ton robot, underwater to capture the incredible imagery of sea life.

The NOAA and the GFOE partnered on the expedition, which looks to "characterize the biology and geology of deep water habitats" off the American Samoa, according to the GFOE.

"We are operating off the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, and the cruise continues until March 2," a GFOE representative said.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfishwild animalsoceans
Load Comments
WEATHER
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
1 dead, 14 injured after 4 tornadoes reported near Ottawa
More Weather
Top Stories
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
44 killed in Chicago in February; 94 murdered so far in 2017
3 in custody after teen shot in Round Lake Beach
Police: Man caught recording inside high school locker room
Woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
Uber CEO seen in heated argument over fares with driver
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks bid after Trump's victory
Show More
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
$51K reward offered after gravestones toppled at Jewish cemetery
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
Trump salutes widow of slain Navy SEAL from Peoria
NASA's women space pioneers to star in new Lego set
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Record of Recklessness
Asian Pop-Up Cinema Film Festival kicks off in Chicago
Tornado damage assessed after deadly storm rips through Ottawa, Naplate, Ill.
44 killed in Chicago in February; 94 murdered so far in 2017
More Video