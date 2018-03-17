  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade - Noon - 2 p.m.

Weekend Watch: CPD community coalition proposal

Weekend Watch: CPD community coalition proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rachel Leven from the Better Government Association discussed a controversial proposal to have a community coalition oversee the Chicago Police Department, with powers extending to setting their policing policies and even firing a superintendent. Leven also discussed concerns raised by Chicago Police Board president and police reform expert Lori Lightfoot about the planned location of the new police training academy.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
