West Loop nail salon robbed in broad daylight

A brazen armed robbery in broad daylight inside a West Loop nail salon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A brazen armed robbery in broad daylight inside a West Loop nail salon when three masked suspects held-up the business Friday morning.

Chicago Police arrived after a robbery at the nail salon on West Monroe.

Soko Davaasuren was in the middle of a pedicure just before 11 a.m. when three men walked in wearing masks. She said they told her not to move and showed her a gun.

They took her phone, looked through a desk and then surveillance video shows them running away. Police said they got into a vehicle waiting in a nearby alley.

This robbery came after police issued a community alert about carjackings in West Loop and a woman was the victim of a violent robbery during the day on Fulton.

"Unfortunately we have had a recent spate of crime and our residents are just really upset," said Armando Chacon, President of the West Central Association.

The President of West Central Association said business owners and residents are looking at ways to increase security.

"The West Loop has been statistically month-in and month-out among the safest in the city. But when something happens, it's a big deal. But when it happens in such a short period of time, so much in a short period, people are uneasy," said Chacon.
