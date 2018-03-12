Westbound I-90 closed in Elgin for police-involved shooting investigation

Police shut down the Jane Addams Tollway near Route 25 in Elgin to investigate a police-involved shooting Monday morning. (Captured News)

By
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
The westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-90 in Elgin are closed for an investigation into a police-involved shooting Monday morning, police said.

Elgin police confirm that there was a police-involved shooting. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday.

Illinois State Police and Elgin police have shut down westbound I-90 from Route 25 to Beverly Road. One eastbound lane is closed.

It appears there was a crash there, possible related to an officer-involved shooting which may have started in Elgin and spilled over onto the Jane Addams Tollway.

Injuries have been reported. Police have released few details, and Elgin police plan to have a news conference Monday morning.
