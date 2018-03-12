Westbound I-90 closed in Elgin for police-involved shooting investigation

The westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of I-90 in Elgin are closed for an investigation into a police-involved shooting Monday morning, police said.Elgin police confirm that there was a police-involved shooting. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday.Illinois State Police and Elgin police have shut down westbound I-90 from Route 25 to Beverly Road. One eastbound lane is closed.It appears there was a crash there, possible related to an officer-involved shooting which may have started in Elgin and spilled over onto the Jane Addams Tollway.Injuries have been reported. Police have released few details, and Elgin police plan to have a news conference Monday morning.