Wild BMW crash caught on camera in California

A dramatic hit and run in Half Moon Bay, California, was captured on surveillance camera as it damaged a residence.Now, the homeowner is hoping someone can identify the driver and get justice.The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday when a dark BMW cruising down Magellan Avenue lost control and slammed into the side of a home.The car bounced out but the driver continued on their way.The entire crash caught on the home's surveillance camera-in real time and slow motion-as well as a neighbor's camera from across the street.The homeowner was out of the country traveling with his family. "We have a 5 year old daughter and I think, my god, if we were home, what if she was standing near the door that was hit," said David Hodge via a Skype interview from Stockholm.Hodge says neighbors alerted him of the crash. They think the driver must have been under the influence."I don't know what went through this person's mind," said a stunned Hodge after seeing the surveillance video. "The first thing I would have done if that happened to me is stop the car, jump out of it and see if anybody was hurt."Most of the damage happened to the exterior of the home and the garage. Hodge estimates the repair costs to reach up to $100,000.Pictures show the damage to a parked mini cooper and other items stored inside."Now we have to rebuild our house, we have to get our car fixed, we got to replace computers, all because a person who was irresponsibly drunk," said Hodge.The California Highway Patrol is investigating the hit and run but neighbor and good friend Paul McGregor has been doing his own investigative work to catch the driver."I figured out it was a black BMW Z3, anywhere from 1998 to 2002," said McGregor. "It could even be dark blue. Hard top, not a convertible, so there's not too many of them around here."Neighbors are working together to spread the word and track down the reckless driver.Investigators believe there is visible damage to the BMW. There's no description of the license plate. Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle is asked to contact the CHP.