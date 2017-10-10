NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay wildfire evacuee shares heartfelt story about coming back to ashes

EMBED </>More Videos

Joshua Corbett was forced his leave his home because of the North Bay fires. He turned to Instagram to share his harrowing experience. (Joshua Corbett/Instagram)

By the time devastating wildfires ran through Joshua Corbett's neighborhood in Santa Rosa, California, nothing was left.

Corbett turned to Instagram to share his harrowing account of evacuating his home and coming back to nothing. He shared an image of the ashes left behind where his house used to stand.

"This used to be where I lived," he said starting his post. "The neighborhood is gone."



Corbett described waking and having only 20 minutes to pack his belongings in his car. He was unable to grab more of his possessions because he was overwhelmed by the smoke.

He went back to his neighborhood to find it had burned down to ashes. He tried digging through the debris of his burnt down home, but he found nothing.

"Being out there was surreal, everything is burnt and destroyed," he said. "Thank you to everyone for the kind words. It helps, trust me."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesfirewildfire
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Deadly, apocalyptic California wildfires force thousands to evacuate
LOST PETS: Cat with singed whiskers found in wildfire
How to help wildfire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Cook County officials vote 15-1 to repeal sugary drink tax
Chicago Cubs NLDS Game 4 against Nationals postponed
Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago
Utah police officer who handcuffed, dragged nurse in video fired
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
Ditka: 'No oppression in last 100 years'
Police: Suspect pushed man onto Blue Line tracks, wouldn't allow him back on platform
Mother of 3 robbed, pistol-whipped in IKEA parking lot
Show More
Ex-Chicago police oversight chief runs for attorney general
Police: Crystal Lake man met teens on social media to solicit sex, nude photos
Court denies attempt to free mom who killed disabled daughter
Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center
NFL commissioner: 'Everyone should stand' for National Anthem
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
First responders honored for heroic acts in line of duty
Ex-Chicago police oversight chief runs for attorney general
More Video