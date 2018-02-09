Wisconsin police officer punched in face during altercation

A shoplifting suspect in Wisconsin is accused of punching a police officer in the face.
Dash-cam video captured at the scene shows officers attempting to arrest Darryl Griffin outside a Khol's store. Police said Griffin stole approximately $70 worth of merchandise from the store.
Griffin attempted to fight off the officers and punched one of them in the face. Officers eventually tazed Griffin, and he fell to the ground.
