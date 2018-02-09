  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Wisconsin police officer punched in face during altercation

Darryl Griffin is accused of punching a Wisconsin police officer in the face.

A shoplifting suspect in Wisconsin is accused of punching a police officer in the face.

Dash-cam video captured at the scene shows officers attempting to arrest Darryl Griffin outside a Khol's store. Police said Griffin stole approximately $70 worth of merchandise from the store.

Griffin attempted to fight off the officers and punched one of them in the face. Officers eventually tazed Griffin, and he fell to the ground.
