Witnesses thought Houston woman dead after 18-wheeler hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is searching for the 18-wheeler she says hit her car and ran off, leaving her for dead. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman driving on Highway 6 last week is searching for an 18-wheeler she says barreled into her car before taking off.

The damage of the incident is still visible on Brittany Kiser's car, as well as her face.

"He hit me so hard I hit the steering wheel, and I jerked back so hard that my entire driver's seat was broken," Kiser said.

She says an 18-wheeler with a red cab barreled through the intersection of Westpark Drive and Highway 6, hitting her car in the process.

"He just kept going. He just did not ever slow down," she said.

Kiser says the impact sent her car sailing, but thankfully, some witnesses ran up to help.

"They thought that I was dead," she said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and Kiser is too. She says she can't sleep due to the pain, so she searches online for trucks and companies that could match the suspect vehicle.

"I even have nightmares about it," Kiser said.

She's asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Someone has to know. He's got to have a little bit of damage to that truck," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect due in court
Boy, 14, shot to death in West Englewood drive-by
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Show More
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted home invasion
Police: Men tried to lure 4-year-old girl into van with candy in Irving Woods
Thailand cave rescue: Boys recall battle to survive, moment they were found
Texas execution: Killer tells victim's family he loves them before death
More News