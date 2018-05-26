Woman, 20, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the back of the head at close range Saturday evening, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near 76th and Halsted in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The woman was walking when a man came behind her and shot her, police said.A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but police said they are investigating as a possible domestic.Police were searching a nearby home at about 10 p.m. for a person of interest.The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.The woman was the third person killed during the Memorial Day weekend. A 31-year-old man in the city's River North neighborhood and another man in Englewood were also fatally shot.Chicago police have beefed up patrols to curb gun violence in the city.