An 81-year-old woman was forced to hand over cash to two people after they forced her to drive to an ATM on Chicago's North Side Saturday, police said.It was about 12:30 p.m. when a pair of robbers struck up a friendly conversation with the woman in the 2600-block of North Clybourn Avenue. They asked her for help and they got in her car, but that's when one of them told her he was armed and demanded she withdraw money from the ATM, police said.They made her drive about a mile to a bank in the 3200-block of North Lincoln Avenue where she entered the bank alone while the robbers waited outside. She took out some cash and gave it to the man and then the suspects ran on foot.It is not known how much money was taken. It wasn't until about 7 p.m. Saturday that the victim told her family and they contacted police.Police said the victim was not injured and no one is in custody.