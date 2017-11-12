Woman, 83, found dead in North Lawndale fire

Dorsey Calhoun, 83, was found dead in a house fire on Nov. 12, 2017 in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

An 83-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in a second-story two-flat in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, a fire official said.Fire crews were called at about 2:35 p.m. to the home in the 1500-block of South Central Park.The woman did not sustain burns on her body and appears to be the victim of smoke inhalation, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The victim's family identified her as Dorsey Calhoun.Calhoun was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The fire, which was contained to the living room, did not appear suspicious, authorities said.