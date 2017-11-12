  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman, 83, found dead in North Lawndale fire

Firefighters found an 83-year-old woman dead inside a home after they were called for a fire. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 83-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in a second-story two-flat in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, a fire official said.

Fire crews were called at about 2:35 p.m. to the home in the 1500-block of South Central Park.

The woman did not sustain burns on her body and appears to be the victim of smoke inhalation, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The victim's family identified her as Dorsey Calhoun.

Dorsey Calhoun, 83, was found dead in a house fire on Nov. 12, 2017 in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.



Calhoun was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire, which was contained to the living room, did not appear suspicious, authorities said.
Related Topics:
building firewoman killedsenior citizensChicagoNorth Lawndale
