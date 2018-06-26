Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com

The shooting happened in 2015 but the woman turned herself in on Monday. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
A Fayetteville woman is under arrest after authorities say she shot and killed a man she met on FarmersOnly.com.

The shooting happened in 2015 but the woman turned herself in on Monday.

Authorities responded to a home on Sangi Lane on June 10, 2015. The 911 caller said 57-year-old Sheri Jones shot Clarence Smith.

When deputies arrived, they found Smith lying in the front yard motionless.

Jones said she shot Smith in self-defense.

She said she called Smith to come to her house to pick up his belongings.

Further investigation revealed Jones met Smith on FarmersOnly.com. They had started dating a couple months prior to the shooting. Authorities said the two were not getting along and were separating when the shooting happened.

Jones turned herself in Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

She is charged with first-degree murder.
