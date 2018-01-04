  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman detains thief who tried to run after stealing cash on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who stole money out of a woman's purse on a CTA Red Line train got more than he bargained for Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old woman was sitting on the train with her bag beside her around 10:45 p.m. Police said that's when a 19-year-old man she didn't know walked by, reached in, pulled out cash and tried to run away.

She caught him on the platform at the Harrison stop in the 600-block of South State Street in Chicago's South Loop and held onto him until officers arrived. No one was hurt.

The man was arrested and charges are pending against him. Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.
