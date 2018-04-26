Woman fatally stabbed, pushed out of car in Chicago Lawn

A woman has died after being stabbed and pushed out of a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday night, police said. (WLS)

A woman has died after being stabbed and pushed out of a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was stabbed and pushed out of a parked dark sedan in the 6000-block of South Sacramento Avenue. She was found unconscious, lying in the street at about 9:30 p.m., police said.

The woman was suffering from a stab wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.

A source on the scene said the driver fled on foot eastbound down 60th Street. The residential area was taped off as police searched for evidence and police helicopter was also used to search the area.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
