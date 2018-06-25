Woman killed in hit and run near Oswego

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Oswego Sunday, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.Amanda Stanton, 26, of Lockport was found dead near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court at about 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.Investigators determined that she was hit by a car.Oswego High School said Stanton was a girls' softball coach at the school.Anyone with information is asked to call the Kendall County Sheriff's Office at (630)553-5856.