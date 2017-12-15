A car was struck by a freight train and pushed several blocks after the man behind the wheel drove around the railroad crossing gates in west suburban Melrose Park, investigators said. His female passenger was killed in the crash and identified Friday morning.Jocelyn Morales, 21, of the 300-block of 22nd Avenue in Bellwood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:51 a.m., the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.The impact occurred just before 2 a.m. on the border of Melrose Park and Maywood, at the crossing located at Main Street and north 19th Avenue. The Union Pacific freight train pushed the vehicle along the tracks to the area near North 15th and Railroad avenues.It took more than 40 minutes to extricate Morales from the car. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.The man driving the car was pulled from the vehicle by a police officer who arrived first at the scene, Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh said. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he is listed in critical condition. no other injuries were reported.Bronaugh said he hopes this serves as a lesson to others thinking of driving around the crossing gates."Under no circumstances do we want anyone, for any reason, to go around the railroad gates. The outcome is usually bad. There are times when the car wins, but the odds are not good. Again, we strongly recommend not doing that," Bronaugh said.The freight train was headed to Chicago from Los Angeles at the time of the crash.