Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd

A woman who police said was wielding a knife was shot and killed by police on I-90 in Elgin Monday morning. (WLS)

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have released the identity of the woman shot and killed by Elgin police on I-90 Monday morning.

Investigators picked through a burned-out Buick stopped on the Jane Addams Tollway. Elgin police said one of its officers shot and killed a knife-wielding woman who set the car on fire.

It all started at about 12:34 a.m. Monday near Cedar Avenue when police tried to pull her over for unknown reasons.

"Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in which the vehicle did not stop. Officers then terminated the pursuit," said Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda.

A short time later, her car was spotted on westbound I-90 near Route 25. The car was stopped and damaged at that point. Officers said they noticed the woman had a knife and backed away, negotiating with her for over an hour.

"During that time she would periodically move her car up several feet. At one point officers noticed that a fire had started inside the vehicle. They approached the burning vehicle in an attempt to pull her out," Chief Swoboda said.

What happened in between is unclear, but one officer fired shots, hitting the woman. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner as Decynthia Clements of Elgin.

The use of force is now under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

"Officers use deadly force when they believe they themselves or another person is in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm," Chief Swoboda said.

The shooting and evidence gathering that followed shut down the westbound lanes of the Jane Addams Tollway for four hours, reopening before 9 a.m. Meanwhile, Elgin police are offering condolences to the woman's family.

"When we are negotiating with someone, we're just trying to talk with them and have cases end peacefully. We go on thousands of calls a year, many of which we're negotiating with individuals and usually we can get them to work with us, but in this case apparently that obviously didn't happen," Swoboda said.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the outcome of the investigation, per department policy.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of downloading all of the body camera footage that was recorded the scene.
