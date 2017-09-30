Woman killed in Wheaton crash

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman in her 20s was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in west suburban Wheaton, police said.

A black Camaro, which was traveling westbound on Butterfield Road near Naperville Road at a high rate of speed, hit another vehicle in the rear causing it to catch on fire, police said. The female driver was killed.

The Camaro driver was transported to a hospital in stable condition. A third vehicle was also involved, but its occupants did not sustain injuries, police said.

More details to come.
