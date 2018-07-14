Woman killed, man seriously injured in Galewood house fire

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after a fire in the Galewood neighborhood Saturday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire broke out after 3 a.m. in a building in the 2100-block of North Merrimac Avenue and smoke and fire was billowing out of the home.Fire officials said a woman was killed, and a man was transported in critical condition. Neighbors said they rushed to try and get everyone out."I was screaming and I was just trying to help. Whatever we can do," said neighbor Julia Chavez.A police officer also was treated for minor burns to the arm and will be ok.Eight people have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is not known.