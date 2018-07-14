Woman killed, man seriously injured in Galewood house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after a fire in the Galewood neighborhood Saturday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured after a fire in the Galewood neighborhood Saturday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out after 3 a.m. in a building in the 2100-block of North Merrimac Avenue and smoke and fire was billowing out of the home.

Fire officials said a woman was killed, and a man was transported in critical condition. Neighbors said they rushed to try and get everyone out.

"I was screaming and I was just trying to help. Whatever we can do," said neighbor Julia Chavez.

A police officer also was treated for minor burns to the arm and will be ok.

Eight people have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is not known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firechicago fire departmentwoman killedfirefire deathGalewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Police: Men pose with guns, crash car going wrong way on LSD; suspects at large
U of I student had pellet gun when shot by police, called cops on himself
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver
Good Samaritans who saved dangling toddlers in Hermosa speak out
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Police warn of attempted strong arm robberies in Humboldt Park
Show More
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
CPD Officer Rialmo involved in fight days after acquittal in December bar fight
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
More News