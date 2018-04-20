Woman sexually abused, robbed on NW Side Brown Line platform

Chicago police said a woman was sexually abused and robbed on a CTA Brown Line platform Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was robbed and sexually abused at a Northwest Side CTA train station Thursday night, Chicago police said.

It happened on the platform at the Francisco Brown Line Station at about 10:41 p.m., police said.

The woman was on the platform when someone approached her and started kissing her on the mouth and neck and then attempted to put his hand down her pants, police said.

The victim had her wallet and cell phone taken. She was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital

No one is in custody and Area North Detectives are investigating
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abusechicago crimeCTArobberyChicagoRavenswood Manor
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood ID'd
Students across Chicago area to take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Woman sexually assaulted at Lakeview apartment
Cook Co. property owners must pay up or face auction
BBB issues warning for First Marshall Auto Auction after consumer complaints
Show More
Police board member agrees with COPA, CPD officer's fate goes to full police board
In memos, Comey describes Trump's reactions to dossier, concerns over Flynn
Fiancee of father of 6 stabbed to death in River North speaks out
Boyfriend charged after toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom in Merrillville
More News