Woman's body found in Far South Side garage

EMBED </>More Videos

New property owners made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning when they found a woman's body in a garage. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
New property owners made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning when they found a woman's body in a garage.

Neighbors said the woman's body was discovered around 8 a.m. in the garage of a home in the 100-block of West 104th in the city's Roseland neighborhood. Neighbors said it was found by new owners who are renovating the property.

Officers said the woman was dead when they arrived. They believe she is in her 40s. She has not yet been identified. A death investigation is ongoing.

Some of the neighborhood's residents are concerned that the vacant buildings continue to be a magnet for crime and violence. At one point, the City of Chicago began demolishing a number of abandoned buildings or properties in disrepair as a way to "cleanse" areas on the south and west sides of illegal activity.

Neighbor John Willis said Tuesday's discovery proves more needs to be done.

"It is what it is," he said. "Until we get the right people in office nothing is going to happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundwoman killedChicagoRoseland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person shot during altercation at Bloomingdale mall
Eddie Vedder's record to be released with Cubs tickets
Cook County Hospital to be renovated after 16 year vacancy
NW Indiana couple charged with neglect after boy shoots self
FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing turns himself in
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Darien family found dead in home identified
Emanuel proposes tax on home sharing services to help domestic violence victims
Show More
Florida man jailed for dragging dog to death
Chicago man sentenced to 28 years for using young girls to produce child porn
Burbank man dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North
Social media escalates gang violence, new Gang Book reports
More News