Woman's car stolen after bump-and-go incident in Kenwood, police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 40-year-old woman told police that her car was stolen Sunday morning after a "bump and go" incident where she was tricked into getting out when hit by another car, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the woman was hit by a dark gray vehicle in the 4800-block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood.

When the woman got out of her car to check for damage, a male passenger in the other vehicle got into her 2018 Volkswagen and drove away. The woman's purse was inside.

No one was in custody Sunday night.
More details to come on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car theftChicagoKenwood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Gospel singer surprises Chicago grandmother with car
Man charged with running brothel out of Albany Park apartment
Body cam video shows man beg before officer killed him
2 men in Lamborghini killed in I-57 crash in Matteson
Officials: Whales could become extinct after deadly year
Man charged in Ukrainian Village sex assault
South Carolina serial killer says there are more victims
All CPD patrol officers now equipped with body cameras
Show More
Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage begins in Des Plaines
4 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man gets 100-year prison term for 1999 sex assault in Lisle
Mich. woman, 72, reported missing, seen at Algonquin gas station found
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos