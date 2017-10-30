Workers hurt in robbery and shooting inside steakhouse near Magnificent Mile

Chicago police arrested a man Sunday night after he was accused of shooting a worker and assaulting others during a robbery inside Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant.Officers said the man walked into the restaurant near Ontario & Rush around 11:45 p.m. and went to a locker room where several employees were gathered.Investigators said he restrained them and stole their cell phones. During the robbery, a victim interrupted the gunman and that is when the thief shot the man thought to be in his 40s.Fire officials said two other people were assaulted. Paramedics were seen taking employees to ambulances, including one person whose wrists were tied. A man was also seen with duct tape wrapped around his head and a bloody T-shirt and apron. The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but their conditions were not available.The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting, but was found a short time later. Police found a weapon.