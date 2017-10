Customers at a northwest Indiana grocery store stopped a would-be-robber from getting away.The incident happened at an Aldi store at 2906 Laporte Ave. in Valparaiso at 7:20 p.m. Friday, police said.Thomas Powell, 36, of Hebron, Ind. walked into the store and demanded cash, police said. He did get some money, but as he tried to run away, several customers held him down until police showed up.Powell was arrested and held on robbery charges. No one was hurt.