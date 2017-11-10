  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against CPD officer with history of complaints

EMBED </>More Videos

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a 2014 fatal police shooting. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a 2014 fatal police shooting. The new lawsuit filed Friday involves the City of Chicago and a police officer who has a history of problems.

The officer named in the suit, Patrick Kelly, was involved in another case from 2010 that ended two weeks ago in a nearly $45 million misconduct verdict.

Lawyers blamed the code of silence for keeping Officer Michael Kelly on the streets. They said police officers are covering up for him and so are city lawyers.

Hector Hernandez, a 21-year-old father, was shot dead at his girlfriend's home in 2014.

According to lawyers, the shooter was Chicago Police Officer Patrick Kelly, a cop who has been in the news for other cases.

In the Hernandez case, lawyers said the father had a knife and was about to hurt himself. Not police.

"When Hector Hernandez was indeed crying out for help, the only response that they knew was to draw their guns and empty out their clips and shoot and kill a man who was actually needing help," said Antonio Romanucci, the plaintiff's attorney.

Attorneys acknowledge Hernandez had a criminal history and had been in an argument with his girlfriend, Esperanza Davila, who filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of their two children.

"My son was there, he was two years old at the time, to this day he is crying for his dad. He takes the picture and lies in bed," said Hernandez's girlfriend Esperanza Davila.

On Friday, attorneys highlighted Officer Kelly's history: 27 complaints filed against him since he started in 2004, which included the Michael LaPorta case on January 12th, 2010.

On that day, the officer shot his friend LaPorta in the head. Last month, a jury awarded LaPorta $44 million.
Boys Night Out
Federal jurors on Thursday awarded a record $44.7 million to a Chicago man after he was shot in the head by his friend, a city police officer, after a drunken night out.

"Until there are reforms, we're going to be here time and time again," said Romanucci.

Romanucci blames the code of silence, police officers and the city's attorneys.

According to the attorneys, too, that officer has been stripped of his police powers but is still with the police department.

So why is Romanucci blaming Chicago's legal department? As part of another case, the lawyers asked the city for Officer Kelly's entire file --everything. They said the city never revealed that Kelly was involved in Hector Hernandez's death.

The city's legal department said they have not seen the lawsuit yet, so they have no comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice officerlawsuitpolice shootingman shotChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man 'awestruck' by $44.7 million verdict in police shooting; Chicago to appeal
City of Chicago on hook for $44.7 million in police shooting of friend
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Cars damaged during South Loop repaving project
Emanuel keeps quiet on bid for Amazon's HQ2
Show More
Chicago announced as host of 2020 NBA All Star Game
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
Utah family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
More News
Top Video
The New Migration
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Rags of Honor provides jobs, services for veterans
Emanuel keeps quiet on bid for Amazon's HQ2
More Video