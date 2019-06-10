WATCH LIVE: 1 critically injured after car crashes on bike path near Lake Shore Drive on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured after a car reportedly crashed on the bike path near Lake Shore Drive on the North Side Monday morning.
The Chicago Fire Department said one person was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in very critical condition. It is not known if there are any other injuries.
The crash occurred near Fullerton Avenue. The two right lanes of northbound Lake Shore Drive are closed as authorities investigate the crash.
