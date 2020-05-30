Edens rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; person thrown from vehicle

Illinois State Police investigating crash near Interstate 94
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NORTHFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- In the northern suburbs, a vehicle swerved off the Edens Expressway and hit another car along a frontage road Friday night.

The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. in Northfield, when a Volvo was traveling south on the Edens near Tower Road and suddenly veered out of control. The car began to roll and struck a Nissan Infiniti head-on, Illinois State Police said.

Both cars were heavily damaged.

Northfield Fire Chief Mike Nystrand said one of the drivers was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. They were in critical condition as of early Saturday morning, according to fire and hospital officials.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident and said the driver of the Volvo has since died. Officials did not identify either driver.
