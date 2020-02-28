1 dead, 1 injured in I-57 crash after car goes off roadway near Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died and another was seriously injured after a crash involving two vehicles on I-57 in the south suburbs Friday morning. One of the cars went off the road and onto some railroad tracks below, police said.The crash occurred after 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 140th Street. The impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles over a concrete barrier wall, plummeting 50 feet onto the railroad tracks below, where it burst into flames.Police said a person in that car died. The fire was so intense, it re-ignited as troopers continued to examine the scene.Southbound lanes of I-57 were closed at 127th Street as police investigated. They were back open by 8:30 a.m.It is not known what led caused the crash. Police said two people of interest in the other car are being questioned.