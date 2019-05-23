1 dead, 1 missing after struck by train; Rock Island Metra service suspended near Joliet

Metra spokesperson Tom Miller said four people, between 16-20-years-old, were trespassing on the bridge near Lincoln Highway and Highland Park Drive when the train struck at least person.
Officals confirmed one man is dead and another is missing.
According to Metra Rock Island Twitter, the train was scheduled to arrive in Joliet just before 7 p.m.
Metra Alert RI - Train #419, scheduled to arrive Joliet at 6:57 PM, stopped near Joliet, train striking a pedestrian— Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) May 23, 2019
Inbound and outbound Metra Rock Island service is suspended at this time.
The two other people were not injured.
Police are on the scene investigating the situation.
Metra says the duration of the delay is unknown at this time.
Updates will be provided as they become available.