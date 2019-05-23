1 dead, 1 missing after struck by train; Rock Island Metra service suspended near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead after a Joliet bound Metra Rock Island train struck a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Metra spokesperson Tom Miller said four people, between 16-20-years-old, were trespassing on the bridge near Lincoln Highway and Highland Park Drive when the train struck at least person.

Officals confirmed one man is dead and another is missing.

According to Metra Rock Island Twitter, the train was scheduled to arrive in Joliet just before 7 p.m.



Inbound and outbound Metra Rock Island service is suspended at this time.

The two other people were not injured.

Police are on the scene investigating the situation.

Metra says the duration of the delay is unknown at this time.

Visit the Metra website for more on how Metra handles service disruptions.

Updates will be provided as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
joliettrain accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedmetra
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot by CPD near University of Chicago ID'd
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail, tornadoes
Board of Education members resign; Lightfoot to announce new board
Jailhouse informant says cellmate confessed to strangling teenager David Chereck
At least 12 cars vandalized in Rogers Park
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
Interest in Foster Kids Growing After AJ's death
Show More
Drag racing nationals fly toward Chicagoland
"We report violence" signs aim to discourage crime
Gun control supporters take 'Fix the FOID Act' protest to Springfield
Man killed in hit-and-run near Chicago State
Harriet Tubman $20 bill redesign delayed until 2026
More TOP STORIES News