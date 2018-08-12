1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday next to a home in south suburban Harvey, hours after residents called police about shots fired.The shooting is believed to be related to two drive-by shootings Saturday afternoon. One of the victims of Saturday's shootings was in critical condition late Sunday.Just after midnight on Sunday, Stephanie Guzman and her mother heard multiple gunshots outside their home in the 15700-block of South Marshall. Police arrived and searched the area for more than an hour and found only an abandoned vehicle.However, later Sunday morning, Guzman's mother found a man shot in the chest."She was trying to water her plants and she sees the dead body," said Guzman.The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.The shooting was related to two incidents the day before, said Sean Howard, a spokesman for the city of Harvey.Howard said the shootings were not random and were fueled by social media posts by the people involved."What we have individuals with criminal backgrounds who are using Facebook for their verbal back and forth and conflict, and they have the gall to divulge their location, leaving themselves vulnerable to acts of gun violence," Howard said.Just after noon Saturday, shots were fired near 157th and Paulina resulting in a man being shot in the head. He was hospitalized late Saturday in critical condition. About 45 minutes later, shots were fired at 157th and Turlington where another man was struck in the leg.