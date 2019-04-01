1 in custody after hammer attack on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested after Chicago police said he attacked a rider with a hammer while on the CTA Red Line Monday morning.A 58-year-old man was riding on a Red Line train traveling south in the 500-block of North State Street at about 1:55 a.m. The man told police he was hit in the chest with a hammer by a man on the train.The suspect was taken into custody at the CTA station at State and Grand, police said. The victim refused medical treatment.