1 in custody after man robbed on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 24-year-old man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train in the Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday night.
According to police, the robbery occurred in the 200 block of W. 47th Street at around 8:15 p.m.
The victim told officers that two men approached him on the train and forcefully took his property.
One of the offenders fled, but officers took another 20-year-old suspect into custody.
No one was injured in the robbery, according to CPD.
Police said charges are pending.
Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.
No other details are known at this time.
