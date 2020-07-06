Chicago shooting: 1 in custody in connection with fatal shooting 7-year-old girl on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl in the South Austin neighborhood over the weekend, Chicago police said.Natalie Wallace, 7, was killed after being shot at a family 4th of July party in the 100-block of North Latrobe Avenue. She was playing on a sidewalk when police said three men got out of a white car and shot more than 20 times in the direction of the people holding the party that police said included many children.Wallace was shot in the head. Her family shared their pain and asked where the police were that night if 1,200 extra officers were added to the streets."You hear this on the news every day that a child gets killed, somebody getting killed, but you don't think about it until it is your own," said Nathan Wallace, the girl's father."Where were the 1,200?" said Ervin Perry, the girl's uncle. "I can't see it. There weren't here. That's where they should have been, on these high risk corners where this violence is being taken place."The Wallace family said Natalie loved drawing and coloring, saying something in Chicago has to give.They said they're praying for the mayor and the police chief to put a stop to the violence.Meanwhile police said they were able to get video evidence at the scene and charges are expected to be filed Monday.