87 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago July 4th weekend violence, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6302080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown addresses a violent weekend in the city that left more than 70 people shot.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6301034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 7-year-old girl was shot and killed on Chicago's South Side while visiting her grandmother's house for the Fourth of July.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6296548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The best way to reduce violence is to prevent it from happening." City officials are preparing for a historically violent weekend in Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6298798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the Fourth of July at around 7 p.m., Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Austin.

Outstanding work on the part of 7th Dist.Officers @ChicagoCAPS07 in the recovery of 17 firearms thus far this weekend. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/jdxiNc5kIG — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 4, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6292493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori LIghtfoot discuesses plans to keep Chicagoans safe over the July 4th weekend.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6294683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lightfoot told Chris Cuomo that crime emerges from neighborhoods where people lose hope, lacking access to jobs, health care and education.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's July 4th holiday marked the third straight weekend that a child has fallen victim to gun violence in the city.From Thursday at 6 p.m. through Sunday night, 87 people were shot in Chicago. Seventeen of the victims have died, including 7-year-old Natalie Wallace who was fatally shot in Austin Saturday night.At a press conference Monday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown expressed condolences to the families of the shooting victims and called for changes to stop the violence."We must keep violent offenders in jail longer. We must," Superintendent David Brown said. "We should revamp the electronic monitoring program. The electronic monitoring program, it's clearly not working. We will not stop until this violence ends."Brown said police need the community's help to find the shooters."It's this constant gang-on-gang violence where there targeting an individual. There is usually zero cooperation between these gangs because they just wanna go back and exact their revenge the next time around, which what caused the death of these two children," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan."I know that there's people out there that may know these individuals who are part of these gangs. That information has to be funneled to the detectives. It's the only way these cases are gonna progress."The 7-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother's home for a family gathering when she was shot and killed.Police said she was playing outside when a white vehicle pulled up and three suspects got out, firing more than 20 shots.The 7-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead."To see my daughter on the table with a gunshot wound to the forehead, that will change somebody's life," said Natalie's father Nathan Wallace during a press conference Sunday.Wallace said Natalie liked drawing."She did things most kids would do," he said.Chicago police said Sunday night that a person of interest in the shooting is in custody. Charges are expected Monday."It is sad you hear this on the news every day that a child getting killed, somebody getting killed, but you don't think about it until it's your own," Nathan Wallace said.CPD said they were putting more officers on the streets for the holiday weekend but Wallace's family is wondering why they didn't see them on their corner.As the Wallace family shares their story, they're wondering how many people are listening, and whether their voices even make a difference."Something has to give in Chicago, and I pray that Lori Lightfoot and chief of police put something together to stop this," Nathan Wallace said. "At the end of the day, our future is getting hurt."Meanwhile, there have been no arrests in the shooting death of Varnado Jones.The 14-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in Englewood. He was among eight people shot in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street when four males walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.Varnado Jones was hit in the back and pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, police said.Three other male victims were pronounced dead, two at the scene and one at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Their ages were not immediately known.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatalities.An 11-year-old boy with a graze wound to the ankle and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen were both taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.A 35-year-old man shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man shot in the foot was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.The suspects fled after the shooting and no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Varnado's family is planning a peaceful protest at the site where he was killed Tuesday.The latest fatal attack left a 39-year-old man dead in Lawndale on the West Side.He was found unresponsive about 2:27 a.m. in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said. He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.A 26-year-old man was shot dead on the Near North Side.He was shot about 12:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Kingsbury Street, police said. He was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.Early Sunday, a man was shot to death in Gresham on the South Side.The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.About an hour before that, a woman was killed and five men were injured when someone fired into a crowd that was setting off fireworks in Lawndale on the West Side.The group was lighting fireworks on the sidewalk at 1:14 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue when a white vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police. A 20-year-old woman was hit in the head and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.A 30-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and knee, a 27-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and a 28-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and leg, police said. All three were taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.A 44-year-old man shot twice in the hip and a 30-year-old man shot in the right leg were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.Less than an hour earlier, a man was killed and another was injured in Riverdale on the Far South Side.They were in a parking lot when they got into an argument with the male suspect about 12:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 132nd Street, according to police. The suspect left the parking lot and walked to a home before firing at the men through the door.David Scott, 24, was hit in the left side of his torso and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The other man, 20, was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition.A man was killed and three others were injured late Saturday night in South Chicago.They were standing on the sidewalk at 11:09 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue when they heard gunshots and realized they were hit, according to police.Cartrell Tate, 39, was hit in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and went to South Shore Hospital on his own in fair condition, according to police. Another man, 60, was hit in the right leg and went to the same hospital in good condition. A fourth man, 19, was shot in the leg and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center on his own in good condition.Another man was killed and two people were hurt in a shooting earlier that evening in South Shore.They were standing on the sidewalk about 9:43 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a blue SUV fired shots, police said. Tyrone Long, 33, was shot several times in the chest, authorities said. A friend drove him to Jackson Park Hospital, where he died.Another man, 44, was hit in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. A 27-year-old woman was grazed on the ankle and declined medical treatment.Saturday morning, a 30-year-old man was gunned down in Englewood on the South Side.About 7:15 a.m., Michael P. Means was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored SUV began firing shots in his direction, authorities said. Means, who lived in Roseland, was struck in the chest, neck, right arm and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.A couple hours before that, a shooting left a woman dead and two men injured near 31st Street Beach on the South Side.They were walking about 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a group of about six males approached, authorities said. Three or four members of the group distracted 34-year-old Quentella Smith while two other suspects pulled out guns and started shooting at her and the two men she was with. Smith was hit in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.A 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg, thigh and torso, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known. The other man, 32, was grazed on his left leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.Hours earlier, one man was killed and another was critically hurt in Englewood on the South Side.A 20-year-old man was in a business about 1:55 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired multiple gunshots, according to police. He was hit several times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died a short time later.The other man, 49, was in a vehicle nearby when he was hit in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.A 15-year-old boy shot Sunday evening was the latest minor to be injured by gun violence in Chicago.He was walking about 10:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Federal Street when two males approached him, police said. One of them fired shots before they both fled. The boy was hit in the hand and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.Hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot Little Village.He was outside about 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Karlov Avenue when someone in a gray vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said. The boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.A 16-year-old girl was among a group of people who were shot Sunday in Fifth City on the West Side.About 2:30 p.m., she was standing in an alley in the 3700 block of West Jackson Boulevard with three other people when they heard shots, Chicago police said.The girl was struck in the side and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to the same hospital in good condition.A 55-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were each struck in the buttocks, police said. The older man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition and the younger man refused treatment.A man and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting early Sunday in University Village.The 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were sitting on a porch with a group of people at 1:37 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Hastings Street when someone fired shots from a gray or silver vehicle, according to police. The 17-year-old was shot in the hand while the 19-year-old was hit in the arm. Someone drove them both to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.Less than an hour before that, a 17-year-old girl was wounded on the Near West Side.She was riding in a vehicle about 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 15th Street when two males fired shots, according to police. She was hit in the left shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.About two minutes earlier, a 10-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side.They were standing in the hallway of an apartment building at 12:58 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Artesian Avenue when a male fired shots through a door, according to police. The child was grazed on her right hand and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition. The woman was shot in both legs and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.On Saturday night, a 15-year-old boy was one of three people injured in a Little Village drive-by.Someone in a passing vehicle opened fire at two men about 10:25 p.m. as they stood in an alley in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said. One man, 23, was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.The 15-year-old boy was in an alley in the 3000 block of South Tripp Avenue and was hit in the knee by a stray bullet, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Police said the boy doesn't know the men and was not with them when they were shot.On Friday evening, three more people - including another 15-year-old boy - were injured in a shooting in South Chicago.They were standing on a sidewalk about 8:52 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Exchange Avenue when shots rang out, police said. The teen was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A man, 18, was shot in the legs while a 23-year-old woman was struck in the arm and torso. They were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.At least 28 other people have been wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 65 people were shot across the city, 18 of them fatally.Earlier in the week, Chicago's mayor and police superintendent laid out their plans to curb violence in the city this 4th of July holiday weekend, including 1,200 more police officers on the streets.Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new violence prevention dash board to identify hot spots throughout the city, and coordinate efforts between police and violence prevention groups to try and make the holiday weekend safe.CPD Supt. David Brown expanded on the department's approach Friday."The best way to reduce violence is to prevent it from happening," he said. "We will be targeting criminal networks that are the pipeline to violence in this city over this 4th of July weekend."Chicago police will be doing their part this weekend, but the mayor said it must be an all-hands-on-deck effort across Chicago if the city is going to avoid a repeat of the past two deadly weekends."It's not just on the police department. Not just on the fire department. Not just on elected officials," Lightfoot said. "All of us have to embrace our notion of community and think about what we can do, each of us in our own way, to make our communities safe and healthy and vibrant."With more officers on the streets from Thursday to Sunday, they will be focusing on getting illegal guns off the street, according to city officials."I will also have officers on foot patrols across our neighborhoods including the walking beat to get to know their neighborhood and residents and protecting them so they can celebrate safely," Supt. Brown said.As of 5 p.m. Saturday, police had recovered 17 firearms.Police will be partnering with community groups to help deter violence."We'll be working around the clock," said Chris Patterson, with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago. "And in most cases across the city, you'll see outreach workers, case managers and victim advocates working from a 2pm to 2am shift and even longer than that, because we know that maybe half of the conflicts that are arising are happening after midnight."Officers monitored social media for large gatherings - and not just to prevent the spread of COVID-19."We know that in certain areas that are plagued by gun violence, large gatherings are a recipe for disaster," Lightfoot said.The mayor had this message to those bent on violence: "Before you pick up a firearm and pull the trigger aiming for somebody else, think about the number of children that have been killed just in the last two weeks."Brown said the best way to reduce violence is to prevent it from happening in the first place. He is hoping his officers will be able to make that happen this weekend, but workers at a day care center near the Englewood Police District said they still worry about safety."They can't be everywhere, they're right across the street and things still happen right across the street," said LaParish Trimuel, director of Learn Together Grow Together. "So it's like, what can we do?"Brown said the department will participate in a series of #HitTheHood events to provide peaceful opportunities to celebrate the holiday weekend. Activists say their message is simple: those who want peace in Chicago far outnumber those who would point a gun."It is important that we take back our streets," said Cleopatra Draper, with the #HitTheHood Coalition. "In order to combat violence, we have to get out and be active.""Things ain't never going to change in Chicago until we change," community organizer Jahmal Cole said. "Things ain't never going to get better until we get better."Lightfoot said she is standing behind a decision by Brown to sweep young people off drug corners. The ACLU is criticizing the plan to sweep those corners, but the Lightfoot is not changing her mind. She said gangs are putting kids out on the streets to do their dirty work."If any civil liberties group has a problem with people who are killing our people over drug spots, let's have a conversation because you need to have your attitude readjusted," Lightfoot said.Lightfoot also appeared on CNN Thursday night to discuss the topic. She told Chris Cuomo that crime emerges from neighborhoods where people lose hope, lacking access to jobs, health care and education.As for President Donald Trump's criticism about crime in Chicago, the mayor said he shows no leadership, and has never called her and asked what he can do to help