1 injured in Grand CTA Red Line station police-involve shooting, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the Grand CTA Red Line station Friday afternoon.Paramedics could be seen taking a man out of the underground station at West Grand Avenue and North State Street in the city's River North neighborhood shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.The offender was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. Two officers, a man and a woman, were taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.A heavy police presence was apparent outside of the station, which is closed in the wake of the shooting.Red Line trains are running but bypassing Grand Avenue due to the police activity. Rider should expect delays. CTA is advising riders to use the Chicago Avenue station instead, three blocks north at Chicago and State.