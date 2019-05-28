The 606 Trail shooting: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting on the popular 606 trail on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday, police said.
The three victims were walking together on The 606 on the 1800-block of North Monticello Avenue. At about 12:12 a.m., police said they were approached by three other people who asked them for their gang affiliations before shooting them.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and back. He was pronounced dead at Norwegian-American Hospital, police said.
He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Alejandro Aguado. Friends of the victim said he was killed when he stepped in front of the woman to protect her.
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the lower back and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
Police said none of the victims are known to them. The shooters fled the scene and no one is in custody.
The 606 shooting was part of a string of shootings over a violent Memorial Day weekend, with 39 people shot, seven fatally.
In a public appearance Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the violence in her first week as mayor.
"It is quite amazing to see my email populated every few minutes it seems with reports of people being shot," Lightfoot said. "It's an unacceptable state of affairs."
The mayor has several public appearances Tuesday and will no doubt be asked about the violent weekend in spite of her plan to deploy 1,200 additional police officers over the weekend.
