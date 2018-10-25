1 killed, 3 injured in Lansing crash

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning, authorities said.

One person was killed and three others injured in a single-car crash in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Police said that the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 18400-block of Stony Island Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash.

One person in the 2009 Jaguar was killed and three others in the car were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating what led up to the crash.
