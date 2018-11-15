1 shot by police in Country Club Hills

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
One person was shot by a police officer in south suburban Country Club Hills Thursday night.

Illinois State Police were called into help investigate the shooting, which happened in the 4200-block of 167th Street. The shooting occurred in an area with at least two banks and several other businesses.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police have not released any information about the person who was shot, or their condition.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
