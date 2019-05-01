1-year-old injured during road rage shooting in Houston, Texas, police say

HPD commanders, Major Assaults detectives & PIO are en route to scene of a child shot near a gas station at 8601 Southwest Fwy inbound. Preliminary info is the child was transported to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound in an unknown condition. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 1, 2019

HPD LATEST: victim tried to apologize to the suspect for cutting him off. Suspect fired two shots into the car; drove off. Suspect vehicle: newer model blue Camry or Honda Accord. pic.twitter.com/P8oYVr17Q1 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 1, 2019

HOUSTON. Texas -- Houston police are investigating a case of road rage where a 1-year-old was shot in southwest Houston.Authorities responded to reports of a shooting near a gas station at 8601 Southwest Freeway around 1:15 p.m.Police say the suspect started shooting into the victim's car which had a 1-year-old and another young child inside.The 1-year-old was shot once in the upper shoulder area.The child's father immediately pulled over to a gas station where witnesses attempted to help the child.The 1-year-old was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in stable condition.According to police, the father accidentally cut the suspect off on the feeder road before the shooting. The father told authorities that he even tried to apologize, but the suspect started waiving a gun.The suspect is described an African American man driving a blue Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.