1-year-old injured during road rage shooting in Houston, Texas, police say

1-year-old child shot in road rage incident in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON. Texas -- Houston police are investigating a case of road rage where a 1-year-old was shot in southwest Houston.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting near a gas station at 8601 Southwest Freeway around 1:15 p.m.



Police say the suspect started shooting into the victim's car which had a 1-year-old and another young child inside.

The 1-year-old was shot once in the upper shoulder area.

A witness says that the 1-year-old's father accidently cut someone off on the freeway



The child's father immediately pulled over to a gas station where witnesses attempted to help the child.

The 1-year-old was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the father accidentally cut the suspect off on the feeder road before the shooting. The father told authorities that he even tried to apologize, but the suspect started waiving a gun.



The suspect is described an African American man driving a blue Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

Houston police provides update after 1-year-old shot in road rage incident

