100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returns after 2-year hiatus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a two-year hiatus, the 100 Black Men of Chicago is hosting it's 20th annual college scholarship fair.

It's the largest college scholarship fair targeting African American and Latino students in the Midwest.

The fair allow students a chance to speak with college representatives to help finalize their future plans after high school.

The executive director of the 100 Black Men of Chicago, Charles Walton, joined ABC7 to talk about the fair. Also joining the conversation was Donovan Miller, who has benefited from the organization's mentoring program.

The college scholarship fair is Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the UIC Forum at 725 South Halsted Street in Little Italy.

For more information and to register, click here.